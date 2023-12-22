Daxon Rudolph to compete in 2024 Youth Olympic Games

Daxon Rudolph is off to Asia.

The 15-year-old St. Albert, Alberta product will represent Canada at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games that are taking place in Gangwon, South Korea.

Rudolph was one of 18 players selected to Team Canada for the event and one of seven WHL prospects to be selected.

Other WHL prospects joining Rudolph include Carter Esler (Spokane), Ryan Lin (Vancouver), Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria), Mathis Preston (Spokane), and Liam and Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat).

“This is a great accomplishment for Daxon.” said Prince Albert Raider general manager Curtis Hunt. “It is an incredible event and we wish him great success as he represents his country for the 1st time”.

Rudolph was selected first overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by Prince Albert.

