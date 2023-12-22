Roughriders finalize football operations staff

Darrell Davis, Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed assistant general managers Kyle Carson and Paul Jones to two-year contract extensions.

Jones is entering his sixth season with the CFL club. Based in Alabama, Jones joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1988 before spending 21 years with the Edmonton Elks as a scout and personnel director. He also worked for the Toronto Argonauts and NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He is a five-time Grey Cup Champion.

Carson joined the Roughriders as the director of player personnel after the 2019 season and was promoted to assistant GM in 2022, working with general manager Jeremy O’Day and Jones to evaluate talent, coordinate the club’s CFL Draft preparation and oversee the club’s scouting staff. Prior to joining the Riders, Carson spent eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion.

O’Day, Saskatchewan’s vice-president of football operations and GM, also announced the rest of the team’s football ops staff, including the return of former player Dan Farthing.

Farthing will serve as head of strength and conditioning. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Roughriders vice-director of football operations Jordan Greenly enters his seventh season with the club. Greenly is responsible for the preparation and registration of player contracts as well as football operations logistics, including team and staff travel and accommodations, plus the organization of training camp.

All other members of the 2023 football operations support staff remain in place, including head athletic therapist Greg Mayer, equipment manager Gordon Gilroy and Nick Bowley, manager of video and analytics.

