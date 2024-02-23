CWE returns to record crowd at Plaza 88 Tuesday night

Canada’s Wrestling Elite (CWE) returned to Prince Albert for the first time in 2024 with their 15th Anniversary Tour performing in front of a crowd of nearly 230 enthusiastic fans at Plaza 88 on Tuesday night.

In the Main Event CAM!!ikaze defeated “Hotshot” Danny Duggan in his return match to Prince Albert after he executed a splash on Duggan after hanging briefly on the rafters of Plaza 88.

Special guest “The Franchise” Shane Douglas lost to “The Headline” Shaun Martens after Martens threw a turnbuckle to distract the referee and then hit Douglas with a chain. Douglas then hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Martens and spoke to the crowd while putting over the CWE locker room.

CWE Champion Mentallo defeated Kevin O’Doyle in a championship match, the debuting “Mighty” Leon Lokombo defeated EZ Ryder by pinfall after a spear, in a bonus match Vance Nevada successfully defended his King of Transcona Championship by defeating Scorpious. In the opening match “Chizzled” Chad Daniels defeated Bobby Sharp.