Bears’ Nowosad commits to Medicine Hat College

Maci Nowosad has put pen to paper and knows where she will be playing in the college ranks next year.

The 17-year-old Nipawin product has committed to the Medicine Hat College Rattlers women’s hockey program for next season.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says the organization is pleased to see Nowosad get an opportunity at the next level.

“We’re very happy for her. You want all your girls that want to move on to hockey to get that opportunity and she’s got it. She’s a three-year player but a first-year player with us. I think this year she’s come into our organization and (has) fit right in and she keeps getting better down the stretch which is important to us.”

Nowosad is in her third season in the Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League (SFU18AAAHL) but in just her first campaign with Prince Albert after spending the last two seasons with the Battlefords Sharks.

She says she has really enjoyed her time in Prince Albert so far.

“The transition has been really good. I know Steve (Young) has made it really smooth, placing me with good billets. The group of girls is really good too. Everyone gets along really nicely.”

In 83 career games, Nowosad has posted four goals and two assists at the U18 AAA level and has one point in 25 games with Prince Albert.

Nowosad says she takes pride in her own end of the ice and any points she records are simply a bonus.

“I’m definitely a defense first type of player. I like to shut down the opposing team in our zone. And then when the opportunity is given, I like to jump into (the) play and help create offense as well.”

Young says Nowosad has all the tools to be a top defensive player at the next level.

“She’s got good speed, she’s got a good shot, she can recover. As a defenseman you want to keep building in your game and that’s what she’s going to have to do in Medicine Hat.”

Nowosad is the the third member of the Northern Bears to commit to play at the collegiate level next season joining Tristyn Endicott (St. Thomas University) and Julia Cey (University of Prince Edward Island).

Young says having multiple players from the Northern Bears program shows the emphasis that the organization puts on giving players a chance at the next level.

“I think it’s an important part of our league in general. I think girls that come into this league want to continue to move on with their education for the most part. So whether it’s Division 1 or somewhere in the states or USPORTS, whatever it may be, it’s important that as coaches and an organization we give them every opportunity to do so.”

Prince Albert only has three games remaining in the regular season, plus playoffs. Nowosad says she is committed to the team for the remainder of the season, but is looking forward to arriving on campus in the fall.

“I’m super excited to advance my hockey experience to the next level and definitely to meet lots of new people along the way. I’m taking education. That’s my degree and then I’m hoping to be a middle school (or) elementary teacher in the future.”

The Bears return to action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Notre Dame Hounds to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 1 p.m.

