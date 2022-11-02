CWE returns to Prince Albert with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) returns to Prince Albert on Thursday evening at Carlton Park Community Club Hall for the first time since August, and they’ve added a legend to their ranks.

“The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr., son of WWE Hall of Famer Davey Boy Smith, has joined the CWE for their ‘Point to Prove Tour.’

It’s Smith Jr.’s first trip with the CWE, and first tour of Saskatchewan in over a decade.

“I left when Principal Richard Pound (promoter and wrestler John Cozman) was running things, God bless his soul because he is no longer with us. That was the last time I was over in that area,” Smith said.

“It’s great being back in Canada and it will be a really great week of shows up in Saskatchewan. (I am) really looking forward to seeing all of my fans again and putting on some good quality wrestling performances and hopefully they are going to enjoy seeing me after many years of Japan and WWE and back seeing me live again.”

Smith Jr. has worked for the WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, the current incarnation of the NWA. He was a one-time holder of the NWA Tag Team Championship with partner Lance Archer and the deactivated WWE Unified Tag Team Championship with Tyson Kidd.

His career has spanned almost 20 years beginning in Stampede Wrestling in 2004, though he also wrestled during his time in high school.

“Longevity is important,” Smith Jr. said. “I have always enjoyed my travelling, or enjoyed most of it when I can. Japan is a really awesome place to go wrestling and a great experience always. I think that it’s great that I have been able to travel to all of these different countries and places and get a lay of the land for all different cultures.”

Smith Jr. credits his training regimen for helping him stay active for so long in the business. He said it helps prepare him for anything he sees in the ring.

“I always keep in tip-top shape. I have put on some good size lately and have been training extra hard,” he said. “You have got to keep as healthy as possible (and) do a lot of stretching. I had the good fortune of being trained very well so I was able to keep the injuries down. They do happen, unfortunately, but I have been able to do well with that and preserve my body well.

“Any risks that I take or anything that I do in the ring is well calculated and it’s not for waste. Some people, they don’t understand what they are doing on the bump card…. I enjoy traveling and wrestling is in my blood, I always enjoy it and I, knock on wood, still keeping pretty healthy.”

Smith Jr. was trained by his father and uncle Bruce Hart but he really credits Calgary legend Tokyo Joe for his real training before he went to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) when he was 19 years old. The training with Tokyo Joe was a great, if difficult, experience.

“It was like hell,” Smith Jr. said. “It was hard every morning, really early, and it didn’t matter who my family was or who my dad was. With Tokyo Joe there were no shortcuts available in that training. (It’s) very hard, about four hours every day Monday to Friday, and then usually Saturdays and Sundays were shows that my uncle Ross and Bruce were still running.”

Smith Jr. trained with Tokyo Joe during his summers in high school, then trained full-time afterwards before leaving for New Japan at age 19.

“It was really good world-class training,” Smith Jr. remembered. “It was mentally and physically challenging, but that is kind of what you need to be solid and hard as a rock.”

Tokyo Joe also trained Japanese wrestlers that were sent to North America.

“I was definitely very lucky to train with him. At times, to train with him wasn’t exactly fun but that’s what it takes,” he said.

While Smith Jr. has been in Saskatchewan since returning from Japan, it isn’t always to wrestl. The last time he was in the province was for a small role in ‘Chokeslam’, a movie being filmed in Regina.

“God rest their soul’s, Principal Pound and Bob Leonard, who was the legendary Stampede Wrestling photographer. I used to catch up with them when I would swing by. They are no longer with us, but I am looking forward to returning back to the Saskatchewan area and seeing all of my great friends up there again,” he said.

CWE Live Pro Wrestling Returns to Prince Albert on Thurs Nov 3 along with Smith the card will features six time CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan, Canadian Wrestling Legend EZ Ryder, CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Champion “Chiseled” Chad Daniels, and many more.

For more information, you can also follow his social media.

“If you go to my Instagram or Twitter both are @dbsmithjr for any fans that are interested and they can find out all of the information, follow CWE on Twitter and Instagram as well to find it,” he said.

The VIP/Meet and Greet is at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m. at Carlton Park Community Club. Ticket prices are VIP First Priority Access & Meet & Greet $27, General Admission $22 in advance and $25 at the door.

Advance Tickets are available at Colette Portamedic Services (#3-496 Marquis Rd.)

Purchase tickets online at cwetickets.com