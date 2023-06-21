Cultural learning returns to the river bank

For hundreds of years, the Prince Albert river bank was a cultural gathering place for meeting, teachings, trading, and learning, and it’s going to be that way again on National Indigenous People’s Day.

Organizers have created an Indigenous village on the river bank where residents of all ethnic backgrounds can enjoy a variety of traditional Indigenous cultural activities. PAGC Healing on the Land Coordinator Shane Bird said it’s exciting to have the village up and running.

“It’s very heartwarming to have an Indigenous Village on the river bank in the city of PA,” Bird said during a short break on Tuesday. “I know a lot of elders and a lot of community members have foreseen this. It brings joy in their hearts and makes them feel good.”

The day begins with a pipe ceremony at 8 a.m. in the village. The Unity Parade begins at Kinsmen Park at 11 a.m., with the Grand Entry by the river bank scheduled for noon.

Food and activities will begin shortly afterwards. Trapping demonstrations, drum teachings, meat smoking, and jigging contests are among the events the PAGC has planned.

Bird said residents of every age will enjoy the day’s events, but they’ve put a special focus on reaching out to local youth.

“I thought of the kids right away, our youth, (and) to be able to show them unity amongst our organizations and the City,” Bird explained. “It’s to show by example and to lead by example.”

In the past few years, Bird said he’s seen more and more organizations creating educational opportunities for Indigenous youth who want to learn about their culture. However, he said there’s also a lot of drive coming from the youth who want to learn about Indigenous traditions and history.

“You see a lot of resilience in our young people with trying to take back that knowledge in a good way,” he said. “I see tonnes and tonnes of organization within the city that are doing wonderful work and especially in our surrounding First Nations communities, and kudos to them. It brings a good feeling into my heart to know there’s a lot of people out there who care.”

The Indigenous village is sponsored by the Prince Albert Grand Council, Indian-Metis Friendship Centre, Prince Albert Indigenous Coalition, CBYFPA, Northern Lights Casino, Tipi Fuel and Convenience, Sturgeon Lake Developments, First Nations University of Canada, Sask. Music, and the City of Prince Albert.

Closing ceremonies are scheduled for 9 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.