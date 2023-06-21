MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Summer is a time for catching up and visiting with those in our community. I am pleased to be able to get out and enjoy what Prince Albert has to offer once again this summer.

Summer also brings construction season, and many exciting projects are continuing in Prince Albert. The Rose Garden Hospice on 36th Street West is nearing completion and will soon be serving our community for residents in palliative care.

The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital renovation project will start early phases of construction this summer. The project will increase the number of beds from 173 to 242, with space to expand further as needed. This includes more inpatient mental health beds, a larger adult ICU, larger emergency department and new MRI. Service will be enhanced as well, to include First Nations and Métis culturally responsive care, more operating rooms, single room maternal care and more. This project is very exciting for our city and I look forward to seeing progress continue!

Work continues on the new arenas and aquatic centre south of the city, with joint funding from the provincial and federal governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The facility will include two 68,000 square foot hockey rinks, dressing rooms, spectator areas, storage, concessions, washrooms and foyer space. This centre will provide recreational opportunities for years to come and will be an exciting addition to the city. Updates on this project can be found on the City of Prince Albert website at www.citypa.ca.

This summer has also brought the difficulties of wildfire season to much of northern Saskatchewan, and my thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. I am grateful for all those working hard to keep people and property safe. To stay up-to-date on wildfire information, please visit the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency website at www.saskpublicsafety.ca/emergencies-and-response/wildfire-status. Residents can find information about fire bans and evacuations by contacting the wildfire inquiry line at 1-855-559-5502. Our government continues to work at growing our province in a way that works for everyone. As we all enjoy this summer, I hope to meet you at a local community event and hear from you. If you have any questions about our programs or need assistance with government services, please contact my office. We can be reached by phone at 306-922-2828, email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net or pop by the office at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive in Prince Albert.