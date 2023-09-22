Crusaders capture Canadian Tire Classic with 51-14 win over Marauders

The Carlton Crusaders football team had an efficient evening on their way to a 51-14 win over the Ecole St. Mary Marauders in the 11th annual Canadian Tire Classic at Max Clunie Fieldon Friday night.

Behind a four touchdown and 140-yard rushing performance from running back Rylan Morrison the Crusaders led most of the evening.

Crusaders’ Coach Lindsay Strachan described it as a big win and an important one in Prince Albert.

“We overcame a little adversity early there with that long touchdown that we gave up,” Strachan said.

“ I just thought we did a really good job to regain our composure. Offence came back and scored right away,” he added.

Morrison was in his first time in the rivalry game and was excited to get the win.

“A big win. First time playing for Carlton, It feels good, I’ve never played in the Canadian Tire Cup before. But I made a name for myself here today and I’m hoping to play like that every game. Maybe even better,” Morrison said.

He described it as a pretty big day.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Carlton Crusaders running back Rylan Morrison celebrated after one of his four touchdowns during Carlton’s 51-14 win over the Ecole St. Mary Marauders on Friday night at Max Clunie Field in the Canadian Tire Classic on Friday evening.

The Crusader led 20-7 after the first quarter, 37-14 at the half and 44-14 after the third quarter.

The game was mostly clean for a rivalry game but saw some aggressive jawing and plays in the fourth quarter.

“That’s usually how it gets when you play St Mary’s. But just tell our boys to be quiet. Don’t take any stupid penalties,” Morrison said.

Morrison explained the win was important for the Crusaders’ momentum.

“Oh it’s big like Canadian Tire Cup the best in Prince Albert, get’s the boys fired up for the rest of the year,” he said.

“Defence played well, offence played well. Big blocks on the line means big holes. Good passes. Sully (quarterback Sullivan Smith-Windsor) was slinging the ball around,” Morrison added.

Smith-Windsor did not have to do his other job as a punter until there was 4:10 left in the game.

Ecole St. Mary opened the scoring with a reverse to Griffin Johns who scored a 65-yard touchdown to give the Marauders a 7-0 lead 1:24 into the opening quarter.

Morrison scored his first touchdown on a six-yard run 5:06 into the first quarter. Around two minutes later Jackson Hufnagel scored on a 51-yard interception return which had a missed extra point from Gage Proedaehl and gave the Crusaders a 13-7 lead. The Crusaders extended their lead with Morrison’s second touchdown on a seven yard run at the end of the first quarter.

The Crusaders extended their lead with a two-yard touchdown run from Scott Adamko just over six minutes into the second quarter. Proehdahl added to the lead with a field goal almost 10 minutes into the second quarter.

“We had a really efficient first half and a lull in the middle,” Strachan said.

“We made some adjustments. And it took us a little bit of time to get figured out,” he added,

The Marauders got back into the game with a 75 yard touchdown run from Cameron Neudorf just past the 10 minute mark. Just over a minute later Morrison added his third touchdown with a 13 yard run.

The only scoring of the third quarter was a seven yard touchdown catch by Jordan Stene to increase the Crusaders lead. Morrison capped off the night for Carlton with a 42 yard touchdown run 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Last year the Crusaders won by an identical score of 51-14.

The Crusaders host the Saskatoon Bishop James Mahoney Saints in an exhibition game on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Max Clunie Field with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.