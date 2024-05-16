Crop report for the period of April 30 to May 6

Submitted

Spring seeding by Saskatchewan producers is officially underway across the province, with 12 per cent of the 2024 crop now planted.

“Saskatchewan farmers are back in the field doing what they do best and in many ways better than anyone in the world,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “Our producers have generated record agri-food exports for each of the past four years, growing crops with some of world’s smallest carbon footprints compared to other competitive jurisdictions. While seeding is underway, I encourage everyone to stay safe and especially to be aware of farm equipment on the province’s roads during this very busy time of year.”

Widespread rainfall was welcomed this week by producers throughout the province. The provincial seeding progress of 12 per cent is behind the five-year average (2019-2023) of 23 per cent and the 10-year average (2014-2023) of 20 per cent. Seeding is furthest advanced in the southwest and southeast parts of the province. Seeding progress has been slower in the east-central and northeast regions where spring snowfall accumulations were higher.

The southwest region is the furthest advanced in their seeding operations with 23 per cent of that region seeded so far. The southeast is also making good progress and is reporting 16 per cent complete. The northwest and west-central regions are at eight per cent and five per cent respectively. The east-central and northeast regions are further behind at four per cent and three per cent respectively.

Most of the province received rain in varying amounts. The most rainfall was recorded in the Moose Jaw area with 103 mm. The Stalwart area received 65 mm. The Rose Valley and Hague areas received 55 mm. The Hafford area received 33 mm over the past week.

Although the recent moisture caused delays to seeding, it allowed the topsoil moisture conditions to improve across the province. Topsoil moisture for cropland is rated at eight per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and one per cent very short. Hayland is rated at four per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and four per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are reported at three per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Spring runoff was reported in mid-April at 74 per cent below average, 22 per cent average and four per cent above average. Out of the reporters, 58 per cent reported that the amount of runoff received would be sufficient to fill dugouts and other water bodies within their area. Livestock producers are hopeful that the recent moisture will improve pasture conditions to ensure cattle have adequate feed while out to pasture. Fifty-nine per cent of producers currently estimate that there will be no shortages of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock with 23 per cent estimating that shortages may occur in one to two months depending on future moisture conditions. Eighty-one per cent of producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock.

With calving almost complete, many livestock producers are moving their cattle out to pasture. When the weather allows, producers will be back in the fields spraying and seeding throughout the province. Producers are reminded to be safe during their field activities and while transporting equipment across or alongside roadways.

Northeast Saskatchewan

Spring snowfall and cooler temperatures delayed seeding operations within the region. The region is reported at three per cent complete. The main crops seeded currently are pulses.

Widespread rainfall occurred throughout the region this past week. Hague and Rose Valley received the most with both areas reporting 55 mm. Lake Lenore area received 48 mm and Tisdale area received 47 mm. A few producers were busy applying anhydrous ammonia fertilizer and harrowing prior to the rainfall.

Topsoil moisture conditions are looking good within the region. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and four per cent short. Hay land topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 92 per cent adequate and seven per cent short. Pasture is rated at one per cent surplus, 91 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.

Seventy-five per cent of producers currently estimate that there will be no shortages of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock with 11 per cent estimating that shortages may occur in 1-2 months depending on future moisture conditions and 14 per cent indicating moderate shortages occurring. Eighty-six per cent of producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock.

Once fields dry from the recent moisture, many producers will resume their seeding operations. Producers are optimistic about the current soil moisture levels.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Producers in the northwest are eight per cent complete seeding. Pulses, spring wheat and flax are among the crops mainly seeded within the region. Although some rain fell within the region over the past week, producers would appreciate more to help replenish moisture conditions.

Overall, the northwest did not receive as much rainfall as the rest of the province. The highest amount reported in the region was in the Hafford area at 33 mm. The Medstead and St. Walburg areas received 12 mm and 5 mm respectively.

Although the recent rainfall improved topsoil moisture conditions, much of the region is still hoping for moisture to help further improve conditions. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short and three per cent very short. Hay land topsoil moisture is rated as 61 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and four per cent very short. Pasture is rated at 59 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and five per cent very short.

On-farm surface water supplies for livestock is still a concern for producers in the region. Twenty-three per cent of producers are currently estimating that shortages may occur in 1-2 months with 31 per cent reporting moderate shortages occurring. Forty-six per cent anticipate no shortages. Thirty-three per cent of producers estimated that there will be no shortages. Sixty-nine per cent of producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock currently.

Producers continue with seeding and spraying as the weather allows. Producers are waiting for the pastures to green up before they begin moving their cattle.