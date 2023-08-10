Crop report for July 25-31

Ministry of Agriculture, Submitted

Harvest is beginning with combines becoming a frequent site in the west-central and southwest regions of Saskatchewan. Many other areas of the province are preparing for harvest operations as the hot and dry conditions continue and the crops ripen. Producers are hoping for rain once the crops are off to help replenish soil moisture for next year.

Rain was received in the north this past week, as pockets of moisture moved through the region. Reports of hail were also received in some areas. The most rain recorded was in the Prince Albert area with 53 mm and the Shellbrook region also recorded significant moisture with 47 mm reported this week.

Other areas of the province received some precipitation, with many reporting only trace amounts. Hot temperatures persisted this week, which, coupled with the lack of rain, caused a decrease in soil moisture. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 13 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 38 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land is very similar, where 11 per cent has adequate moisture, 42 per cent is short and 47 per cent is very short.

Pastures have also been impacted by the lack of rainfall. Currently, five per cent of pastures are in good condition, 28 per cent are fair, 42 per cent are poor and 25 per cent are in very poor condition.

Drought stress, heat, grasshoppers and gophers took their toll on some crops this past week. Many producers have stopped applying pest control products. Producers should always read the label and follow pre-harvest intervals when applying pest control products. More information is available in the Guide to Crop Protection.

Dry conditions can be stressful for producers and they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1‑800‑667‑4442. For producers dealing with dry conditions, additional resources are available through the ministry website or by contacting their regional office.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Crops are still standing in the northeast and producers are watching their staging closely. Producers are expecting to be in the fields harvesting within the week or shortly after.

Parts of the region received some significant moisture this past week with Prince Albert receiving 53 mm of rain. This rain helped replenish soil moisture levels. Currently, 31 per cent of cropland in the northeast has adequate topsoil moisture, 54 per cent is short and 15 per cent is very short. Hay and pasture land is slightly more limited for moisture, 14 per cent has adequate moisture, 69 per cent is short and 17 per cent is very short.

Pastures in the northeast are generally in fair condition. Currently, six per cent are in good condition, 58 per cent are fair, 34 per cent are poor and two per cent are very poor.

Crop damage this past week is due to heat, some reports of hail and insect pressures. Producers are busy finishing haying and silaging, preparing machinery and bins for harvest, desiccating pulse crops and evaluating potential yields and feed supplies for this winter.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers in the northwest are happy they received rain this past week to help with grain fill. As warm temperatures persist, crops are maturing and beginning to ripen.

The region had some significant moisture this past week with 47 mm was received in the Shellbrook area. Other areas received as little as trace amounts. The warm and dry conditions persisted despite the rain and caused a decrease in topsoil moisture. Twenty-four per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 60 per cent is short and 16 per cent is very short. Similarly, 21 per cent of hay and pasture land has adequate moisture, 57 per cent is short and 22 per cent is very short.

Pastures in the northwest are generally in poor condition. Eleven per cent of pastures are in good condition, 34 per cent are fair, 46 per cent are poor and nine per cent are in very poor condition. Producers are finishing their haying operations and are beginning to cut green feed.

Crop damage this past week is due to dry conditions and insect damage from lygus bugs and grasshoppers. Producers are busy with haying, desiccating and preparing machinery and bins for harvest.