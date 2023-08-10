RCMP make 1 arrest following assault investigation on James Smith Cree Nation

Melfort RCMP officers have arrested a 35-year-old man after receiving reports of an assault and uttering threats on James Smith Cree Nation.

Officers were called to the community at around 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday. A female victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries that did not require immediate medical attention.

Officers began patrolling the First Nation and surrounding communities with assistance from the Tisdale and Prince Albert RCMP detachments. They found and arrested a suspect roughly one km west of Muskoday on Hwy 3 towards Prince Albert at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital in Melfort for medical treatment unrelated to the arrest. He was cleared shortly afterwards, and made his first court appearance Thursday morning by phone.

Kelly Shane Burns, 35, of James Smith Cree Nation has been charged with assault in connection with the case. Burns also faces one count of failing to appear in court. He has been remanded until Aug. 15.

In a press release, the Melfort RCMP thanked James Smith Cree Nation security for their assistance and partnership in the investigation.