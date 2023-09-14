Crop report for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

Ministry of Agriculture, Submitted

Producers have crossed the halfway point of harvest this week at 51 per cent complete. This is up from 33 per cent last week, ahead of the five-year average (2018-2022) of 34 per cent and the 10-year (2013-2022) of 33 per cent.

The southwest continues to lead harvest progress at 81 per cent complete; this includes an estimated three per cent of all crops being used as a feed source. Harvest in the west central region is also rapidly advancing, with 60 per cent of the crop in the bin. The southeast is close to the halfway point at 49 per cent complete. The northwest has made significant progress this week and is now 21 per cent complete.

Harvest progress was made in all crops this week. Harvesting of fall cereals is now completed, with lentils 91 per cent and peas 92 per cent complete. Significant progress was also made in all spring cereals, with durum leading at 73 per cent harvested. This is followed by barley at 68 per cent, spring wheat at 50 per cent and oats at 36 per cent. Seventy per cent of triticale has been harvested, with 61 per cent of the crop being used for feed. Mustard continues to lead the progress in oilseeds, with 68 per cent of the crop in the bin, followed by canola at 23 per cent, flax at 14 per cent and soybeans at 31 per cent. Canaryseed and chickpeas are near the halfway mark, with 45 per cent and 51 per cent harvested respectively.

The diverse growing conditions across the province this year are apparent as producers are seeing varying yields for all crop types. The drought conditions in the southwest have led to yield averages well below the provincial averages. Meanwhile, the moisture received in the northeast has led to above average yields. Hard Red Spring Wheat is provincially estimated at 42 bu/ac, durum yields are estimated at 23 bu/ac and barley is estimated at 53 bu/ac. Canola is estimated to yield 31 bu/ac, while mustard is estimated at 599 lbs/ac. Lentils are estimated to yield 1,058 lbs/ac, chickpeas at 1,071 lbs/ac and peas at 30 bu/ac.

Pockets of moisture moved across the province this week, with the Kelliher area receiving the most rain at 44 mm. Regionally, the southeast received the most moisture, with the Corning area reporting 41 mm of rainfall.

Cropland topsoil moisture remains relatively unchanged, with 36 per cent having adequate moisture, 39 per cent is short and 25 per cent is very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture increased this week, with 29 per cent having adequate moisture, 40 per cent is short and 31 per cent is very short.

Grasshoppers remain the primary concern for producers this week, while gophers remain an issue and waterfowl have returned to the northern fields. Regions that received rain are concerned with sooty moulds resulting in downgrading of standing crops. Producers are busy swathing and combining, while also hauling feed and water for cattle. Some producers have brought cattle home for the winter and have begun feeding them.

Harvest is a very busy and stressful time for producers. They are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. This includes having fire mitigation resources at the ready and taking precautions when working around powerlines. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1‑800‑667‑4442. The public is reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the roads.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers in the northeast have made great progress this week, with 32 per cent of the crop harvested for the year. This is ahead of the five-year average of 21 per cent.

With winter cereals harvested for the year, producers have entered their spring cereal fields. Sixty-eight per cent of barley, 40 per cent of spring wheat and 34 per cent of oats have been harvested. Oilseeds remain the least harvested this week, with 10 per cent of canola harvested for the year.

Hard Red Spring Wheat is anticipated to yield 47 bu./ac., oats 97 bu./ac. and barley 66 bu./ac. Canola is anticipated to yield 36 bu./ac., while mustard is estimated to yield 2,000 lbs./ac. Lentils are estimated to yield 1,000 lbs./ac. and field peas are estimated to be at 40 bu./ac.

The region received some moisture this week, with the Humboldt area receiving 36 mm of rain. Topsoil moisture in the region is no longer a limiting factor. One per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 79 per cent is adequate, 18 per cent is short and two per cent is very short. Seventy-one per cent of hay and pasture land have adequate topsoil moisture, 47 per cent is short and 13 per cent is very short.

Crop damage this past week is mostly attributed to grasshoppers, light frosts and geese returning to the field on their flights south. Producers in the area are busy swathing and combining, while livestock producers are also moving cattle out of pastures and preparing for winter.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers in the northwest made great harvest progress this week, and the region is now 21 per cent completed harvest for the year. This is ahead of the five-year average of 17 per cent.

Winter cereals are in the bin for the year, while peas and lentils only have a few acres left. Producers in the area are primarily focusing on getting their spring cereals off for the year. The region has 39 per cent of barley, 26 per cent of spring wheat and nine per cent of oats harvested for the year. Five per cent of canola and eight per cent of flax are in the bin for the year.

Producers’ yield estimates are demonstrating what timely showers can do for a crop. Hard Red Spring Wheat is estimated to yield 48 bu./ac., oats 91 bu./ac. and barley 66 bu./ac. Canola is estimated to yield 40 bu./ac. Lentils in the region are estimated to yield 1,140 lbs./ac. and field peas are estimated to yield 38 bu./ac.

Pockets of moisture moved through the region this week. The Speers area received the most with 31 mm of rain reported. Topsoil moisture remains generally adequate in the region. Forty-seven per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 46 per cent is short and seven per cent is very short. Forty per cent of hay and pastures have adequate topsoil moisture, 47 per cent is short and 13 per cent is very short.

Crop damage this past week is mostly due to a few light frosts, drought conditions and waterfowl stopping in fields during their flights south. Producers in the area are busy swathing, combining and preparing for winter. Livestock producers are also monitoring pasture conditions and are preparing to bring cattle home for the winter.