COVID-19 on the upswing in the province according to provincial report

According to the new report COVID-19 has increased in Saskatchewan. The reporting period was from Oct. 8 to 21.The report was released on Oct. 27.

COVID-19 activity has increased from 345 positive tests in the week ending October 14 to 390 thisweek. Test positivity for the most recent surveillance week was 15.5 per cent compared to 14.9 per cent in the previous week.

COVID-19 cases were highest in the 65+ years age group ( 58.1 per cent), followed by the 20 to 64 group (36.0 per cent).

In July the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took over wastewater data from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Based on current weekly trend, the trajectory recorded an uptick in Regina, Saskatoon, and theNorthwest areas. Other areas of the province, however, had relatively stable and decreasingtrends. Though, amongst less densely populated communities, Melville has shown an increasingtrend.

Test positivity for COVID-19 in the North Central region was 20.3 per cent. For influenza, test positivity was 0.0 per cent.

These are only lab-confirmed cases and not rapid antigen test-confirmed cases.

In the last two weeks, four deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported. It is not known how many deaths occurred in North Central over this period.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased from 180 for the previous two weeks to 217 for the mostrecent two weeks. ICU admissions have increased from 16 for the previous two weeks to 17 for the most recent two weeks.

The proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients increased to 6.4 per cent for the most recent week.

There were 23 COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in a high-risk setting in the past two weeks.

Of those aged five years and older, 8.6% have received their latest dose in the last six months. Except for Regina, all areas of the province have less than 50% of their population up-to-date for COVID-19 vaccines.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Saskatchewan effective Oct. 10.

The report also included the school absenteeism data. The data indicated 9.7 per cent of Saskatchewan students were absent due to illness in the week of Oct 15 to 21, which slightly increased from 7.4 per cent in the most the week of Oct. 8 to 14.

As of Oct. 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health launched the community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report to integrate COVID-19 surveillance and reporting with provincial respiratory illness and surveillance reporting, including influenza.

The report standardizes the epidemiological information required for respiratory illness surveillance and risk management and will be issued bi-weekly during respiratory illness season.