Council to discuss rec centre fundraising details at Monday meeting

In a next step towards the future of the new Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre, the City will begin fundraising efforts for what is described as “the largest and most exciting project” in Prince Albert history.

At Monday’s meeting, City Council will be discussing the approval of an 18-month long Capital Campaign delivered by DCG Philanthropic Service Inc., the same Saskatoon-based consulting firm that was previously awarded a Campaign Feasibility Study for the recreation project in June of 2021.

DCG Philanthropic Service Inc.’s Capital Campaign includes engaging donors, building a project profile, producing volunteer training materials, overseeing and developing marketing and public relations materials, writing proposals and holding donor meetings, for an estimated cost of $648,900 to be paid for from the external funding received for the Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Project.

In June of 2022, members of City Council approved a funding plan and awarded a tender for the construction of the Aquatics and Arenas Recreation Centre. Now that the cost of the project is known, the Co-Chairs of the Aquatics and Arenas Recreation Project (AARP) Fundraising Committee say they believe now is the right time to begin fundraising.

Council will also be reviewing DCG’s Campaign Feasibility Study Overview and Recommendations on Monday. Feedback received from completing interviews with community leaders, businesses and organizations found that 100 per cent of people they engaged with believed the project would be a positive for the community. The study also found that Prince Albert residents have an “enormous sense of community pride”, with a majority in approval of the location.

The only challenges found during the study were about receiving comments on cultural conflict and demographic of community, “but, DCG believes this could be a benefit as PA is the ‘guiding northern light’ to what true reconciliation could look like,” according to a report written by Executive Assistant and Secretary for the AARP Fundraising and Steering Committees, Renee Horn.

“[The] Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre and Event Centre are a great opportunity to bring all cultures together to work towards one common goal,” said Horn’s report, which also mentioned that the public is not only very excited about volunteering but are also confident in their community.

Once approved by City Council, the Campaign Feasibility Study Overview and Recommendations will be shared with the community. If Council votes to approve the agreement with DCG for the award of the Capital Campaign, the AARP Fundraising Committee will meet with the consulting firm to coordinate their next steps.