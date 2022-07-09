City Council will discuss re-appointing Ashley Stradeski to the Municipal Employees’ Pension Plan Commission as a Joint Representative of Employers of Police Officers and Firefighters at Monday’s meeting.

Stradeski was originally appointed to the position in 2018 due to his skills and ability to represent employers of police and firefighters. If re-appointed, his second four year term is set to begin on September 1.

The City of Prince Albert is one of five cities including Yorkton, Estevan, North Battleford and Swift Current, that participate in the Plan and jointly appoint one commission member.

So far, the Cities of Yorkton, North Battleford and Swift Current have all approved the re-appointment of Stradeski.

City Council may request another individual for the position, but “the time and education commitment and knowledge for this appointment to be effective is quite extensive,” states a report by the Municipal Employees Pension Plan Commission.

“It takes two to three years for each Commission member to complete this program,” according to the report. “ The required education for a new Commission member is an example of this investment.”

The Commission views an appointment to be an eight-year commitment and has indicated Stradeski’s willingness to accept another term.

The Municipal Employees Pension Plan (MEPP) provides retirement benefits to the employees of school divisions, urban and rural municipalities, and other local authorities within the Province of Saskatchewan. The Commission’s role is to oversee the administration of MEPP for over 26,000 Plan members, 6, 700 pensioners, and the investment of the Plan’s $3.5 billion in assets.