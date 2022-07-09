EARCandy Summer Music Festival coming to the E.A. Rawlinson Centre

The E.A. Rawlinson Centre will show off local talents and bring in well know acts for their first EARCandy Summer Music Festival on July 23-24.

E.A. Rawlinson events and marketing coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk said that the whole event was a last-minute idea. She’s confident they have a good cross section of musical genres for their collection of outdoor, indoor and drive-in concerts.

“We have got the jazz, we have got country, we have got contemporary, we have got just a bit of everything,” she said. “It’s going to be a nice arrangement for people who want to come and just hang out for the whole afternoon.”

The festival will feature free music starting at noon each day featuring performances by Two Much, Teegan and Lauren, the Matt Remenda Ensemble, Taya Lebel and Mercy Glover, Katelyn Lehner, the Gary O Xperiment, Feedback, Good Fellas, Berk Jodoin and more.

“I have already requested that this be a beautiful weekend of weather,” Stelmaschuk said. “I got my request in early, I did get that done ahead of time.

“I’m really, really impressed with our cross section of talent, and some is from out of town to, so that’s a fun thing,” she added.

Stelmaschuk said that the performers all bring different levels of experience. She said it’s encouraging to see so many local musicians taking the next step in their musical careers.

“We have got Taya Lebel and Mercy Glover. They performed in Search for the Stars for many years. That’s a nice full circle to see now because I am pretty sure they both aged out of Search for the Stars

“It’s a really great rounding out of that whole development of young talent. That is really exciting to see. Of course, Katelyn Lehner is also local and really well known.”

Stelmaschuk said she was proud to see the festival come together.

On July 23, Two Much performs at noon, with Teegan and Lauren performing at 1 p.m., Matt Remenda Ensemble playing at 2 p.m., Taya Lebel and Mercy Glover performing at 3 p.m. and Katelyn Lehner closing at 4 p.m.

The July 24 performer at noon is still to be determined. At 1 p.m. is the Gary O Xperiment, 2 p.m. is Feedback, 3 p.m. is Good Fellas and 4 p.m. on Berk Jodoin.

On July 23, there is a drive-in concert featuring Soul Sensation by Heidi Munro. The cost is just $40 per car.

“Our closing acts for each day are just going to be blow the doors off as well,” Stelmaschuk said. “We couldn’t be happier with how the whole thing finally came about.”

This comes after the venue hosted seven drive in concerts last year. Stelmaschuk said they’re happy to offer another drive-in concert as part of EARCandy.

“We think that is going to be a big draw just because of the R & B and the full music and Heidi Munro, who is fantastic, and the band is awesome,” Stelmaschuk said.

Then on July 24 at 7:30 p.m. for the first time ever at the Rawlinson is legendary act Harlequin on stage at 7:30pm. Tickets are $40/person (all in).

Stelmaschuk advised music fans to get their tickets for both headliners as soon as possible.

“We are very limited for the drive in, so if people do want to come to that show they should get their tickets very soon,” she said. “We expect Harlequin to sell well too, so get your tickets. Don’t be disappointed. Don’t be shy.”

