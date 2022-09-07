Klughart takes 4th win at Prince Albert City Open

Prince Albert men’s golf champion says he’s happy to have ended the season with a victory.

Danny Klughart placed first at the City Open and Men’s Club Championship at Cooke Municipal Golf Course on September 3 and 4, ending the weekend with a score of 6 under par.

Klughart said he was in good shape on day one of the tournament, but struggled a bit on the green on the second day.

“I didn’t putt very well, but no one in our group really putted that well. So, I hit it well enough and shot an even par,” he said. “I ended up winning by three.”

Klughart said 2022 has been a decent year for him, but without any solid wins.

“It was kind of unusual considering the past couple of years,” said Klughart.

This is the fourth time Klughart has won the Prince Albert City Open and the second he won the Club Championship. The past three seasons have been strong for Klughart, placing first at the Saskatchewan Amateur in 2019 and winning the Saskatchewan Mid-Amateur in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“I’ve had quite a bit of success, I’ve been pretty lucky to have a couple strong years as of late,” said Klughart.

Cory Selander placed second for the men, with a score of three under par. Jeff Whitfield came in third with a two over par, fourth place was Cole Jenkins with a score of seven over par, followed by Mike Garson and Zac Griffin tying for fifth place, both with a score of 10 over par.

Pauline McDougall was the City Open women’s winner, her final score for the tournament clocking in at 23 over par. Arlene Segine came in second place with a score of 30 over par, Andrea Ring placed third with a 33 over par, fourth place was Lynn Braaten with a score of 46 over par, and Marley Ring in fifth with a score of 51 over par.