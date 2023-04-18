Community Scholarship program recognizes student volunteers in Prince Albert

Graduating Grade 12 students from the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Prince Albert Roman Catholic School Division, Ecole Valois, and Adult 12 students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic Prince Albert Campus will have the opportunity to apply for two $1,000 scholarships.

These scholarships are named for Tillie and Joe Kawula and Hershel Davidner, in recognition of their many years of service to the community.

“It has been around for about 30 some years now. Hershel Davidner and a group of business people raised money a few years ago and the money has been invested and we distribute these scholarships,” scholarship foundation representative Pat Weir explained. “It’s to recognize kids not for their scholastic ability, but for the future leaders of the world, so they are very involved in their community volunteering-wise.

These scholarships are unique in that successful applicants will be chosen based largely on their community and volunteer service.

“There are amazing applicants that we get every year it just amazes me how many kids volunteer in the community,” Weir said. “We ask for their transcripts just to make sure they are going to graduate and that sort of stuff. Coincidentally, those with high marks tend to be the ones that are volunteering too but there have been a few others we have awarded in the past were not scholars but they have been busy volunteering.”

These Prince Albert and District Community Scholarships are available to students who plan to attend a recognized university or technical institute.

Applications are being taken now through to the deadline of June 1. Recipients will be announced in June.

The foundation encourages all graduating Grade 12 students to apply. Three letters of reference are required as well as a resume. Information and application forms are available from all high schools.

“(We want them to) get their application in and hopefully we will have a couple of great recipients this year again. It will be the community foundation when they hand out all of their awards,” Weir said.

The scholarships will be awarded in June.

