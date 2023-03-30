Comets earn bronze medal at SHSAA Hoopla

The Melfort Comets senior boys basketball team claimed the 4A bronze medal at SHSAA Hoopla in Prince Albert last weekend.

The second-seeded Comets defeated F.W. Johnson Collegiate of Regina 78-56 at the Carlton CPAC gym on Saturday, March 25. Adam Linnell led the Comets with 16 points while Harris Kellington and Hudson South each added 14 points.

Johnson led at the half by a score of 36-35 and 50-47 entering the fourth.

The Comets opened their Hoopla with a 62-56 loss to Saskatoon Marion Graham on Friday, March 24 at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic gym. The game was tied 31-31 at halftime. Harris Kellington led the Comets with 14 points and South added 12 points.