Queen Mary School goes into lock down amid weapons investigation

This article has been updated to reflect new information as of 11 a.m.

Queen Mary School underwent a brief lock down on Thursday morning after the Prince Albert Police Service received a report of a weapons complaint in the 1000 Block of 15th Street West.

Officers immediately responded following a call from a witness at 8:48 a.m. who reportedly saw a man and woman with a possible weapon in the area.

No one matching the description of the suspects was located and the lock down was lifted shortly after 9 a.m.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/248