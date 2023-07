A trial for bus services to Little Red River Park has been postponed.

The trial was set to begin on Monday, but will now start on Wednesday due to mechanical issues, according to Prince Albert Transit. It will run until Sept. 9.

The bus will run between the transfer station, the new playground at Little Red and the Knotty Pine Bistro.

The route will run every half an hour between 11:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on weekdays and every half an hour from 9:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturdays.