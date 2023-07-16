Prince Albert Police ask for assistance locating missing woman

Update: According to the Prince Albert Police Service Verna Larose has been located, they thanked the public for their assistance.

On Sunday the Prince Albert Police Service sent out a request for help in locating 80-year-old Verna Larose.

Larose was reported missing to Police on July 16 and was last seen in the Nordale area. Verna is described as being 5’0” tall and 110 pounds with short white hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing blue jeans, denim jacket and pink Croc shoes.

PAPS PHoto Verna Larose

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Verna Larose is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.