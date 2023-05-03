City of PA announces fire ban for Little Red River Park

The City of Prince Albert issued a fire ban for Little Red River Park at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ban came after the Prince Albert region hit above 30 in the Fire Weather Index. The City issued a press release saying current and predicted conditions for the grassland and forest fringe area were too dangerous to allow open fires.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Self-contained heating devices, gas barbecues, propane fire pits, and charcoal briquettes used in approved fire pits are permitted.

Residents can still use approved fire pits within the City south of the river.