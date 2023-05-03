Prince Albert RCMP in search of inmate who fled from spiritual healing lodge

Prince Albert RCMP are in search of an inmate who fled from a Prince Albert Grand Council minimum-security Section 81 spiritual healing lodge on Tuesday.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on May 2, inmate Isiah Hanson was reported missing an a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Hanson is currently serving a sentence of 2 years for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, possession of property obtained by a crime (under $5,000), failure to comply with order and failure to attend court.

Hanson is described as being 25 years old, approximate 5’8” tall and 137 pounds, a medium complexion with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Isiah Hanson is asked to contact police.

The Prince Albert Grand Council and Correctional Service of Canada will investigate the circumstances of the incident and are working with police to locate Hanson as quickly as possible.