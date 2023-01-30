Charges laid after vehicle is stolen at knifepoint outside Prince Albert business

Members with the Prince Albert Police Service arrested one suspect and recovered a stolen vehicle following an incident in the 1400 Block of 10th Ave. East Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a man reported his vehicle had been stolen from outside a business by two women who threatened him with a knife. The man was confronted shortly after parking his vehicle next to another with several occupants inside, according to a media release.

A short time later, police located the stolen vehicle in the area near Fifth Ave. and River St. West where they arrested a 22-year-old woman. She is charged with robbery and dangerous driving and will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.