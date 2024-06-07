Catholic School Division has outstanding year in Toonies for Tuition fundraiser

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division takes part each year in the Toonies for Tuition campaign. At the board’s regular meeting on Monday, May 27 CFO Greg McEwen reported that the campaign raised $6,526.63. This was an improvement over the $5,777.04 that was raised last year.

“Our schools and SCC’s and our board members have really stepped up to continue to support the endeavor and help students across the country who don’t have access to Catholic education to have a more accessible chance to it, so we’re very lucky,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

Individually, St. Anne School raised $1,332, St. John raised $700, St. Michael raised $359, St. Catherine raised $449, St. Francis raised $971.15, Ecole St. Mary High School raised $1,580.30 and Holy Cross raised $742.98. Trustees themselves donated $400, and the rest of the donations came from teachers, parents, and division-wide fundraisers.

The initiative began in 2011 and was spearheaded in Canada by former trustee Albert Provost, who recently passed away.

The goal is to raise two dollars per student in the division for the endowment fund of the Canadian Catholic School Trustees Association.

Trumier said she was pleased to see that the division hit the Toonie goal for the year.

“That really helps families for sure,” she said.

The board approves the fundraiser annually. Many families in Canada need to pay tuition to attend Catholic schools. The CCSTA through the Toonies for Tuition Endowment Fund alleviates the burden on these families who live in provinces where Catholic education has limited or no public funding.

Every Catholic school division fundraised for the initiative in 2024 to help bring the Catholic education experience to students who may not have this opportunity.

Each year a trophy is presented for the highest provincial and highest school board/division winner.

Catholic Division board to meet with Education Minister in the fall

After sending out a request earlier this year to meet with Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill before the Provincial and Municipal elections this fall, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division has received a note that he is willing to meet.

“We’ve got the request into him and where the dates are pending here, but his office should contact us here in August to confirm the actual date,” Trumier said.

The dates put forward by Cockrill’s office were between August 19 and Sept. 30.

“We’re looking forward to hosting him,” Trumier said. “We know for sure he’s accepted to being hosted here in our school division for the fall, so (we’re) looking forward to sharing our good news and our challenges, of course.”

With the provincial election scheduled to be held on or before Oct. 28 and municipal elections scheduled for Nov. 13 the board decided to invite Cockrill in September.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca