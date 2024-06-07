Cancer Hates Tea event recognizes National Cancer Survivor Day

The Tea World Museum and Event Centre in the Gateway Mall hosts various events for different occasions and on Sunday, June 2 it hosted Cancer Hates Tea.

Owner and herbalist Teresa Tuck explained said the purpose of the day was simple.

“I decided to do a workshop on the teas that I’ve known for the last two years to help with cancer, so I’m going to be telling that story from way back to right now,” Tuck said.

Tuck went through her family history and told stories to share her experiences with cancer. She also discussed various teas and their history and explained her experiences working in health food stores.

“I think that people need to know that there’s other options to what that’s going on,” Tuck said.

The Tea World Museum and Event Centre is open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to pre-book call 306-764-1820.

