Catholic School Division annual report shows graduation rates above the provincial average

Numbers from the Prince Albert Catholic School Division annual report show 63 per cent of First Nations, Metis, and Inuit (FNMI) students graduate within three years of starting high school, a 23 point lead over the provincial average.

Among non-FNMI students, 94 per cent graduate within three years of starting high school. That’s also above the provincial average of 84 per cent.

The Prince Albert Catholic Division formally approved their Annual Report during their regular meeting on Monday. Education director Lorel Trumier said the graduation numbers were one of the report’s many highlights.

“We’re always seeking excellence for our children in what we do and how we go about it. And the annual report is shows the multitude of ways that we try to achieve that,” she said.

“Whether it’s a partnership with those who are serving and supporting our emergency lunches to the programming that we have available to our students, to the quality staff that we have in terms of the work that they’re doing to improve student learning achievement.”

The province monitors graduation rates for Non-First Nation, Métis and Inuit (non-FNMI) students, First Nation, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) students, and all students combined. The graduation rates for Ecole St. Mary High School have met or outperformed the provincial results in all categories since the province started a growth plan in 2020 focused on eliminating the disparity between FNMI and non-FMNI students.

Of the PA Catholic FNMI students who do not graduate within three years, 84 per cent graduate in five years. For the rest of Saskatchewan, that number is 62 per cent.

Trumier said the relationship they develop with students and parents is a key to the success in the division.

“They understand that we care about their children and that there’s a place for all of them in different ways and in different places,” she said. “You’ve seen different programs to get there. We’re so proud of our graduation rates because we know that those children, it changes their trajectory for life.”

Each year, school divisions are required to submit annual reports to the Ministry of Education for tabling in the Saskatchewan Legislature. The report presents an overview division’s activities and results for the fiscal year Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022.

“The journey is from pre-kindergarten to (Grade) 12,” Trumier said. “That’s what we celebrate, the year in our school division. The journey starts at pre-K, and we start off with those children knowing that we need to get them there.”

In addition to detailing the school division’s activities and performance, the report outlines how the division is implementing their strategic plan, provides a report from management endorsing the financial overview and audited financial statements and includes appendices for other information.

The report will be posted to the division’s website in the next few days. In past years, the report was reviewed during the annual Meeting of the Electors, but that policy was repealed from the Education Act in 2017.

The division received notice that all financial and non-financial requirements for tabling in the Legislature were met. The report was delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Legislature on Dec. 20, 2022 to be tabled and then taken to the Legislature.

