Maidstone RCMP searching for man who sexually assaulted a child at a Lashburn rink

On Jan. 29, Maidstone RCMP received a report of a sexual assault at the Lashburn Sportsplex in Lashburn, Sask.

Investigation determined an adult man sexually assaulted a female child, who is under the age of 10, in a dressing room at the rink sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The child reported the sexual assault to her parents, who then contacted police.

Officers responded immediately but were unable to locate the man.

The suspect is described a man in his 40s with dark hair. He was clean-shaven and was wearing a black jacket.

A significant police investigation is active and ongoing at this time, according to RCMP.

“We want to assure the public that we are dedicating all possible resources to this investigation,” said Maidstone RCMP Sgt. Jolyne Harrison. “We want parents and guardians to be aware of this incident and the suspect’s description, so they can take safety precautions and have conversations with children about it, as they deem appropriate.”

Maidstone RCMP are asking members of the public to help progress the investigation by reporting all information about the incident and contacting them with any photos or videos that were taken in the lobby of the Lashburn Sportsplex between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Police are also interested in any home security footage that captures the roadway in the arena area from the same timeframe.

To report information or for information on submitting photos/videos, call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.