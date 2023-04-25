Catholic students back in school Sept. 5 as province approves 2023-24 calendar

The Prince Albert Catholic Division recently received notice that the province has approved their school calendar for 2023-2024.

Trustees received an update from director of education Lorel Trumier during their regular meeting on April 17 saying the calendar had been approved by the Ministry of Education.

“We will be making sure that gets released to all of our families and our staff now that we got the formal approval of that,” Trumier said.

With Truth and Reconciliation Day falling on Saturday, Sept. 30, the division decided to create a long weekend around that date by making Friday, Sept. 29 a professional development day for teachers.

In the approved calendar, school will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5 next school year because of where Labour Day has landed this calendar year, with teachers having assigned teacher time on Aug. 28, 29, 30, 31 and Sept. 1. The teacher convention is scheduled for March 15, 2024. Elementary Student Parent Conferences are on Oct. 23-26 and Feb. 5-8, 2023. High School conferences are on Oct. 18 and March 13.

With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, Christmas break won’t officially begin until Dec. 25. Students will be back in class on Jan. 8.

The February break is from Feb.19-23 and there is an Easter break from April 1 until April 5. The last day of classes will be on June 26 of 2023.

The calendar includes 315 minutes of instruction per day and 950 hours of instruction per school year as directed in the Education Act.

According to the Education act, any year when the statutory holiday occurs on September 5 or later, the education minister can choose to start school during the previous week before the holiday. Labour Day is Sept. 4 this year.

The legislation to start school after Labour Day was introduced in 2011.