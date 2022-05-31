Carlton’s Klassen breaks three track and field records at districts

It was a week to remember for Carlton Crusaders track athlete Jacob Klassen at districts in Prince Albert. Not only did he finish first in the 800, 1500, and 3000 metre races, he also set new records in all three events. With provincials slated for June 3-4 in Regina, he says his performance at districts gives him a reason to look forward to his provincial events.

“It just boosts my confidence from winning these races and setting these records,” Klassen said. “I think it’s a good thing for me to go into provincials with. I’ve been feeling great and it’s just nice to be out here in the nice weather and just getting opportunities like this.”

In Klassen’s last event of the day on Thursday, May 26, he shattered the previous record in the 3000 metre run. His finishing time of 9:45 was 20 seconds faster than the previous record.

In the 1500 metre race, Klassen broke the previous record by six seconds, finishing with a time of 4:19. He narrowly set a new record in the 800 metre race as well with a time of 2:04, breaking the previous record by just one second.

“It’s really intense training,” Klassen said when asked about how he prepares for track meets. “Day in and day out, just putting in the hours and you just have to prepare for these moments.”

Heading into the district meet, Klassen said he had set goals to finish first in each of his races, but he said he also wanted to push himself to have a shot at making it into the history books.

“I wanted to break the record in all three events. That’s what I set out to do, and I know when I put my mind to it, I can achieve those goals.”

With under a week to get ready for the trip to Regina for provincials, Klassen knows he will have to keep working hard to make his way onto the podium. He explained what he has to do to help himself stay ready for the biggest stage of the high school track and field season.

“I just have to keep training hard and work hard every day to get to the level that I want to be at one day,” he said. “I have all the confidence I need heading into provincials.”

