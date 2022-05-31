Raiders sign first round pick Moroz

The Prince Albert Raiders have signed Luke Moroz to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Moroz, the 15th overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, hails from Grand Coulee, SK, and dominated the Saskatchewan U15 AA Hockey League, scoring 108 points (47G-61A) in 27 regular season games with the Prairie Storm in Balgonie.

“He’s a high IQ player, he sees the play before it’s going and the puck always seems to find him,” Raiders Director of Player Personnel Bruno Zarillo said. “He’ll be an elite forward as he ages and matures through our program.”

Saskatchewan roots

The Raiders’ selection of Moroz marked the first time the Raiders have picked a Saskatchewan-born player in the first round since defenceman Nolan Allan was selected third overall by the team in 2018.

Four of Prince Albert’s 13 selections in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft are from Saskatchewan.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca