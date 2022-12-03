Catholic board approves expansions of two SCCs

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education agreed to expansions for two of the division’s School Community Councils (SCC)

during their regular meeting on Monday.

Both the Ecole St Anne and Ecole Holy Cross SCC were looking to expand and had sent requests to the board for permission to do so. Director of education Lorel Trumier said the idea was an excellent one. She said it shows how engaged parents at both schools are.

“They are looking to expand because they have a lot of people that want to be involved and when that happens that means our parent communities are very much engaged in the school,” Trumier said.

The request from St. Anne asked to expand to 11 members and the request from Ecole Holy Cross asked to expand to 14 members. The requests came in letters from each school’s principal. The Holy Cross letter noted that they want to celebrate involvement in the SCC and allow more parents to participate. Holy Cross and St. Anne both said they did not want to have an election which could eliminate parents, preferring instead to have as many voices at the table as possible.

Trumier was happy to see so many parents wanting to be involved at the SCC level.

“That just makes it a richer environment for our children and their children in our schools and it helps our staff and our school division in the work that they do as an SCC,” Trumier said.

She added that she was excited to see the involvement. The board of education approved both requests.

School Community Councils are school-level advisory bodies that involve parents, students, community members, and school staff. The councils work on issues affecting student learning and community well-being.

SCCs are mandatory in Saskatchewan schools.

