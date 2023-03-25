Carlton boys to play for bronze, Holy Cross to face Walter Murray in 5A final

The Carlton Sr. A Boys Basketball Team will play for a bronze medal after falling 100-86 to Holy Cross High School of Saskatoon on Friday.

Carlton’s Luke Huddlestone led all scorers with 37 points, and Pranav Saggar added 34, but it wasn’t enough for the fifth-ranked Carlton squad to topple top seeded Holy Cross.

Holy Cross led Friday night’s contest almost from the start. They led 28-21 after the first quarter, and 47-37 at halftime, then pulled away with 30 points in the fourth quarter to take a 77-62 lead.

Kian Tyson led all Holy Cross players in scoring with 26 points, while Easton Thimm put up 22.

Carlton will take on Riffel High School from Regina in the bronze medal game. Tip-off is 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Mary High School. Holy Cross will face Walter Murray Collegiate of Saskatoon in the 5A Boys Final. Walter Murray defeated Riffel 104-76 in the semis. Tip-off is 7 p.m. at the Carlton CPAC Gym.