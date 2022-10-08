Canada-wide warrant issued for apprehension of Deschambault Lake man

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a Deschambault Lake man wanted for removing his electronic monitoring device while on statutory release.

Julius Austin Ballantyne, 29, is described as being 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard or may have shaved it off.

Deschambault Lake RCMP have been actively looking for Ballantyne but he has not been located. He may be in the Deschambault Lake or Prince Albert areas, but this is not confirmed according to police.

There is a Canada-wide warrant for his apprehension.

Police warn that Ballantyne should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police service or RCMP Detachment, call 911 in an emergency or call Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.