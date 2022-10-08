Sask. RCMP provides update on Big River suspicious death investigation

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is requesting the public’s assistance with the investigation into a suspicious death that occurred on the Big River First Nation on Wednesday

Around 6:05 p.m. on Oct. 5th, Big River RCMP received a report of a deceased individual in a trail area on Big River First Nation. Officers immediately responded and located a deceased male.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken carriage of investigation into the death, which is considered suspicious at this time.

The male has been identified as 30-year-old Lionel Whitehead of Pelican Lake First Nation. Police say his family has been notified.

Investigators are asking members of the public to report any sightings or interactions with Whitehead since Sept. 30th, 2022.

Additionally, investigators would like the public to report any sightings of a white, 2017 Chevrolet 1500 truck with Saskatchewan license plate 964 HHA since Sept. 30th. The truck was reported stolen from Pelican Lake First Nation between the evening of Sept. 30th and the morning of Oct. 3rd. The truck was located near the same trail on Big River First Nation on October 5th and investigation has determined it may be related to this investigation.

It may have been in the Pelican Lake First Nation, Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation or Big River First Nation areas.

The truck has distinguishing features such as a different tire/rim on the back driver’s side and black tape over the driver’s side taillight.

Anyone with information about Lionel or the white truck is asked to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.