Canada Day on the riverbank showcasing cultural performances, fireworks display

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council is bringing music, food and fireworks to the riverbank for Canada Day.

The celebratory event will kick off with children’s activities starting at 4 p.m. At this time, food trucks and vendors will also be open.

Opening ceremonies and entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. This year’s lineup features a variety of entertainment – such as music, dancing and storytelling – that represents Canada’s diversity.

Performers include Dallas and Phil Boyer, who play Metis fiddle music, Francophone artist Alexis Normand, and Oral Fuentes Reggae Band, which plays a mixture of reggae and Afro/Latin music.

The Stories of Bengal Performers group will also be taking the stage. They show their language, culture and history through music, dance and storytelling.

Lastly, the Iron Eagle Drum & Dance Troupe will be performing their traditional drumming and dancing.

The evening will conclude with fireworks, scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m.