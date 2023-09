The Prince Albert Raiders completed their first trade of the season on Thursday.

19-year-old defenseman Owen Boucher and a 2025 sixth round pick were shipped to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2027 fourth round selection.

Boucher was acquired by the Raiders last September in a deal with the Winnipeg ICE along with Alessandro Segafredo in exchange for Vladislav Shilo.

After the trade, Prince Albert currently has seven defensemen on the active roster.

