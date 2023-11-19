Boreal Birds collaboration brings potter and painter together

The exhibition at On the Avenue Gallery on Central Avenue for November is bringing two local artists together under a common theme

Boreal Birds, which held a reception on Saturday, featured the paintings of Helen Croissant and the pottery of Bonnie Bailey.

Croissant works in acrylic and watercolour and Bailey does fired pottery to which she has added bird embellishments for this project,

“Both Helen and I are gallery artists. We also have work in the gallery as well,” Bailey said.

Bailey explained that the show came together because she loved a painting Croissant did of a Heron and that she was contemplating doing something around boreal birds and asked about collaborating.

“And she jumped on board so here we are,” Bailey said.

“We kind of connected right away,” she added.

Croissant explained that collaborations help both artists’ work get wider exposure.

“And to do something like this also gives you a better chance of showing more of your work, rather than just what’s on the wall,” Croissant said.

“I find they’re a nice compliment,” Bailey said.

Croissant explained that she came to birds as a theme a natural progression of her work.

“Over the years I’ve done different things. I’ve been seriously painting since about 1983 or something like that, but not enough to to to sell a lot or to really get into it and then when I retired, I settled down into it,” Croissant said,

Croissant lives in Candle Lake and Bailey lives in Prince Albert but lived 25 kilometres east of the City before moving to Prince Albert.

“I had lots of access to reference birds,” she said.

Croissant explained that one reason she came to a Heron was that they are mysterious.

“And they’re spooky. I remember slipping along in a canoe and if you can get up close enough to get some good pictures, it’s wow. Because they see you coming. They instinctively know you’re there and they’re gone,” she said.

Her art also comes from her work as a photographer and she takes birds or paths full of birds from the photograph.

Bailey explained that her pottery accentuates well with the birds because it is coloured to resemble the boreal sky.

“I am inspired by the boreal skies. They are inspired by the boreal sky at night, and of course, when you live out of town, you get to see those spectacular sights away from the city lights, and this particular process of pottery is always a surprise. But I kind of know a few tricks to get certain colours,” Bailey explained.

The show is running for November and Saturday was the meet and greet for the artists.

According to both Bailey and Croissant if they had the opportunity they would collaborate again.

“I would love to if Helen would. I think we make a nice partnership, but we’re always open to, you know, what’s next. So who knows,” Bailey said.

Croissant explained that her work is very personal and she does not know what could become her next muse.

“ Today it’s some birds I once went through a bunch of old buildings. I’d like to go back to that. I have lots of pictures of bridges. I would like to do a series of bridges,” Croissant said.

”I don’t know where I’m going, as long as I can still paint I guess,” she added.

Bailey said that she follows a similar process in finding a muse.

“I just do one or two of these pit firings a year, and I usually have a good idea of what I want to do with them and where to go from there. They’ve been wall pieces in the past where I did moon and sky vignettes again,” Bailey said.

She explained that one theme that will likely return is the boreal theme.