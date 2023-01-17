Bombers still lead SJHL Sherwood Division

The Flin Flon Bombers remain at the top of the SJHL’s Sherwood Division heading into the final stretch of the season, with the La Ronge Ice Wolves trailing close behind.

As of Jan. 16, the Ice Wolves have a record of 22-13-2-1 with 47 points, two points behind the Flin Flon Bombers. The Melfort Mustangs sit in third place with a record of 19-11-5-1 with 44 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 17-17-1-1 with 36 points.

The Mustangs earned a split with the Humboldt Broncos with a 6-2 loss in Humboldt on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Broncos led 3-1 after the first and 5-1 after the second. Ryan Duguay and Zac Somers scored for the Mustangs. Cage Newans, Maddox Amaral, Noah Barlage, Alex Saretsky and Spencer Bell responded for the Broncos.

James Venne made 14 saves for the Mustangs in the first period before he was replaced by Joel Favreau who made 28 saves. Benjamin Motew made 23 saves for the Broncos.

Melfort opened their series with the Broncos with an 8-4 win over Humboldt in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 13.

The game was scoreless after one period and the Mustangs led 5-3 after two periods. Dawson Leroux and Aidyn Hutchison each had a pair of goals for the Mustangs, Cameron Emigh, Wyatt Day, Boston Maxwell and Letton Holoien added the other Melfort goals. Matthew Van Blaricom and Saretsky each had a pair of goals for Humboldt.

Favreau made 30 saves for Melfort; Jaryd Picklyk made 27 saves for Humboldt.

Melfort was in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Jan. 17, results were not available by press time.

The Ice Wolves closed their week with an 8-3 win over the Melville Millionaires in La Ronge on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Ice Wolves led 2-0 after the first and 3-1 after the second period. Kaycee Coyle, Lleyton Shearon, Seth Dragan, Trenton Curtis, Walker Jerome, Jacob Visentini, Dallyn Peekeekoot and Mason Bueckert scored for the Ice Wolves. Jaxon Martens, Tucker Buhay and Cooper Chisholm responded for the Millionaires.

Topher Chirico made 22 saves for the Ice Wolves; Clement Labillois made 41 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves were in the Battlefords to play the North Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 17, results were not available by press time.

The Hawks defeated the Ice Wolves 3-2 in La Ronge on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Hawks led 3-1 after the second period. Carson Dobson had a pair of goals for the Hawks and Francis-Xavier Bedard added the other Nipawin goal. Liam McInnis and Coyle responded for La Ronge.

Dawson Cunningham made 34 saves for Nipawin; Dawson Smith made 30 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Hawks closed their week with a 4-0 win over the Millionaires in Nipawin on Friday, Jan. 13.

Jackson Fellner stopped all 35 shots he faced to record the shutout.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the first and second periods. Maguire Ratzlaff, Braxton Buckberger, Joel Mabin and Alex Johnson scored for the Hawks.

Labillois made 28 saves for Melville.

The Hawks were in Wadena to play the Yorkton Terriers on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and in Melville to play the Millionaires on Wednesday, Jan. 18, results were not available by press time.

The Estevan Bruins are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Hounds are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Jan. 20. The Mustangs then travel to Yorkton to play the Terriers on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Hawks are in Kindersley to play the Klippers on Saturday, Jan 21.