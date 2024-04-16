Bombers advance and await winner of Game 7 between Broncos and Mustangs

The Humboldt Broncos and Melfort Mustangs are heading to Game 7 on Tuesday, April 16 in Melfort and the Flin Flon Bombers are waiting for their opponent in the Canterra Seeds Cup championship series.

The Broncos forced Game 7 with a 4-3 double overtime win over the Mustangs in Humboldt on Sunday, April 14. Spencer Bell scored the game winning goal at 8:59 of the second overtime.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Tye Evans, Danton Cox and Aidyn Hutchinson scored for the Mustangs.

Cage Newans sent the game to overtime with the tying goal with 47 seconds left in regulation time.

Jeter Korte and Brayden Skogstad scored the other regulation time goals for Humboldt.

James Venne made 39 saves for Melfort; Benjamin Motew made 56 saves for the Broncos.

The Broncos forced Game 6 and handed the Mustangs their first defeat at home in the playoffs with a 4-2 win in Melfort on Saturday, April 13.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and the Mustangs led 2-1 after the second period.

Logan Belton and Ryan Duguay scored the goals for Melfort in teh second period.

Spencer Bell had a hat trick for the Broncos including the game winner and the empty net goal to seal the victory late; Maddox Amaral added the other Humboldt goal.

Venne made 31 saves for Humboldt; Motew made 41 saves for Humboldt.

Melfort took a 3-1 lead in the semi-final series with a 4-3 overtime win in Humboldt on Wednesday, April 10.

Rhett Hamilton scored the winner for Melfort 5:26 into the overtime.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Melfort led 3-2 after the second period.

Affiliate Players Owen Nelson and Tristan Ziola both scored for Melfort in regulation with Cole Unger adding the other Mustangs’ regulation goals.

Amaral, Travis Bryson and Daylan Weigel scored for Humboldt in regulation.

Venne made 21 saves for Melfort; Motew made 33 saves for Humboldt.

The Broncos got back in the series with a 3-2 triple overtime win in Humboldt on Tuesday, April 9.

Cage Newans was the hero with a goal 8:21 into the third overtime for the Broncos.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Logan Cox and Aidyn Hutchinson scored in regulation for Melfort.

Travis Bryson had both Humboldt goals in regulation time.

Venne made 63 saves for Melfort; Motew made 65 saves for Humboldt.

Flin Flon advanced to the Canterra Seeds Cup finals with a 5-1 win over the North Stars in North Battleford on Tuesday, April 9.

The Bombers led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Justin Lies, Koen Senft, Matt Egan, Anthony Piccininno and Adam McNutt scored for the Bombers.

Hunter Burgeson had the lone goal for the North Stars.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 35 saves for Flin Flon; Logan Cunningham made 33 saves for the North Stars.

The Bombers took a 3-0 series lead with a 5-2 win in North Battelford on Monday, April 8.

Flin Flon led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Lies had a pair of goals for Flin Flon, Senft, Noah Houle and Carter Anderson added the other Bombers’ goals.

Kian Bell scored both North Stars goals.

Laser-Hume made 27 saves for Flin Flon; Cunningham made 40 saves for the North Stars.