Big air at the snowpark

Incredible success at the inaugural Prairie Peaks Fun Competition

Prince Albert Ski League, Submitted

What an electrifying weekend it has been at the inaugural Prairie Peaks Fun Competition! Hosted amidst the stunning landscapes of Kinsmen Ski & Snowboard Centre and Optimist Snowpark, in collaboration with the esteemed Prince Albert Ski League and Saskatoon Freestyle, this event has truly set the bar sky-high for all future competitions in the region.

On Saturday, March 9th, the slopes came alive with adrenaline-pumping action as the Slopestyle event unfolded at Kinsmen Ski & Snowboard Centre. The air was filled with cheers and excitement as 33 talented athletes showcased their skills and passion for snow sports, leaving spectators in awe of their daring maneuvers and impeccable style.

Sunday saw the thrill continue at Optimist Snowpark, where Saskatoon Freestyle hosted the exhilarating Mogul event. The energy was palpable as competitors pushed their limits and dazzled the crowd with their impressive performances, proving once again that Saskatchewan is home to some of the most talented freestyle skiers in the country.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire ski community, as well as our local hills, for their unwavering support and dedication in making this event a resounding success. It is through your enthusiasm and commitment that we are able to nurture and elevate the grassroots programming of Freestyle Saskatchewan.

Last year, our province hosted only one competition, but this year marks a monumental milestone with the establishment of a circuit comprising three thrilling competitions. This growth speaks volumes about the passion and talent within our community, and we couldn’t be prouder of the progress we’ve made together.

A competitor at the Saturday Slopestyle competition at the Kinsmen Ski and Snowboard Centre. Photo by Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald.

Without further ado, let’s celebrate the outstanding achievements of our athletes! Here are the results:

Saturday Slopestyle Results

Kinsmen Ski & Snowboard Centre

U8 Females

1st – Vada S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd – Sawyer S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U10 Females

1st Hazel S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U12 Females

1st – Renee S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd – Janika G. – Saskatoon Freestyle

3rd – Sadie S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U14 – Females

1st Nora B. Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd Anya L – Prince Albert Ski League

3rd Isla L. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U8 Males

1st Owen S. – Prince Albert Ski League

2nd Marek V. – Prince Albert Ski League

U9 Males

1st Max R. – Prince Albert Ski League

2nd Cohen D. – Prince Albert Ski League

U12 Males

1st Silas B. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd Theodore H. – Prince Albert Ski League

3rd Marc-Andre C – Prince Albert Ski League

U14 Males

1st – Kipton D. – Prince Albert Ski League

2nd – Emmett B. – Saskatoon Freestyle

3rd – Max L. – Prine Albert Ski League

Sunday Mogul Event Optimist Snow Park Saskatoon

U8 Females

1st – Vada S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd – Sawyer S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U10 Females

1st Hazel S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd Esmee C. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U12 Females

1st – Renee S. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd – Evelyn B. – Saskatoon Freestyle

3rd – Janika G. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U14 – Females

1st Nora B. Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd Isla L. – Saskatoon Freestyle

3rd Juliette B. – Saskatoon Freestyle

U8 Males

1st Owen S. – Prince Albert Ski League

2nd Marek V. – Prince Albert Ski League

U9 Males

1st Max R. – Prince Albert Ski League

U12 Males

1st William W. – Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd Silas B. – Saskatoon Freestyle

3rd Sam R. – Prince Albert Ski League

U14 Males

1st – Oscar K. = Saskatoon Freestyle

2nd – Emmett B. – Saskatoon Freestyle

3rd – Max L. – Prine Albert Ski League

Congratulations to all the participants for their remarkable performances, and a special shoutout to the winners for their exemplary skills and determination. Your dedication inspires us all to reach for greater heights and keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of Freestyle Skiing.

As we reflect on the phenomenal success of the First-Ever Prairie Peaks Fun Competition, let us cherish the memories created, the friendships forged, and the dreams ignited. Here’s to many more exhilarating adventures on the slopes, as we continue to soar higher and carve our paths to greatness together!