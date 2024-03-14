Big air at the snowpark

Incredible success at the inaugural Prairie Peaks Fun Competition
Prince Albert Ski League, Submitted
What an electrifying weekend it has been at the inaugural Prairie Peaks Fun Competition! Hosted amidst the stunning landscapes of Kinsmen Ski & Snowboard Centre and Optimist Snowpark, in collaboration with the esteemed Prince Albert Ski League and Saskatoon Freestyle, this event has truly set the bar sky-high for all future competitions in the region.
On Saturday, March 9th, the slopes came alive with adrenaline-pumping action as the Slopestyle event unfolded at Kinsmen Ski & Snowboard Centre. The air was filled with cheers and excitement as 33 talented athletes showcased their skills and passion for snow sports, leaving spectators in awe of their daring maneuvers and impeccable style.
Sunday saw the thrill continue at Optimist Snowpark, where Saskatoon Freestyle hosted the exhilarating Mogul event. The energy was palpable as competitors pushed their limits and dazzled the crowd with their impressive performances, proving once again that Saskatchewan is home to some of the most talented freestyle skiers in the country.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire ski community, as well as our local hills, for their unwavering support and dedication in making this event a resounding success. It is through your enthusiasm and commitment that we are able to nurture and elevate the grassroots programming of Freestyle Saskatchewan.
Last year, our province hosted only one competition, but this year marks a monumental milestone with the establishment of a circuit comprising three thrilling competitions. This growth speaks volumes about the passion and talent within our community, and we couldn’t be prouder of the progress we’ve made together.
Without further ado, let’s celebrate the outstanding achievements of our athletes! Here are the results:
Saturday Slopestyle Results
Kinsmen Ski & Snowboard Centre
U8 Females
1st – Vada S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd – Sawyer S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U10 Females
1st Hazel S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U12 Females
1st – Renee S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd – Janika G. – Saskatoon Freestyle
3rd – Sadie S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U14 – Females
1st Nora B. Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd Anya L – Prince Albert Ski League
3rd Isla L. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U8 Males
1st Owen S. – Prince Albert Ski League
2nd Marek V. – Prince Albert Ski League
U9 Males
1st Max R. – Prince Albert Ski League
2nd Cohen D. – Prince Albert Ski League
U12 Males
1st Silas B. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd Theodore H. – Prince Albert Ski League
3rd Marc-Andre C – Prince Albert Ski League
U14 Males
1st – Kipton D. – Prince Albert Ski League
2nd – Emmett B. – Saskatoon Freestyle
3rd – Max L. – Prine Albert Ski League
Sunday Mogul Event Optimist Snow Park Saskatoon
U8 Females
1st – Vada S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd – Sawyer S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U10 Females
1st Hazel S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd Esmee C. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U12 Females
1st – Renee S. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd – Evelyn B. – Saskatoon Freestyle
3rd – Janika G. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U14 – Females
1st Nora B. Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd Isla L. – Saskatoon Freestyle
3rd Juliette B. – Saskatoon Freestyle
U8 Males
1st Owen S. – Prince Albert Ski League
2nd Marek V. – Prince Albert Ski League
U9 Males
1st Max R. – Prince Albert Ski League
U12 Males
1st William W. – Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd Silas B. – Saskatoon Freestyle
3rd Sam R. – Prince Albert Ski League
U14 Males
1st – Oscar K. = Saskatoon Freestyle
2nd – Emmett B. – Saskatoon Freestyle
3rd – Max L. – Prine Albert Ski League
Congratulations to all the participants for their remarkable performances, and a special shoutout to the winners for their exemplary skills and determination. Your dedication inspires us all to reach for greater heights and keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of Freestyle Skiing.
As we reflect on the phenomenal success of the First-Ever Prairie Peaks Fun Competition, let us cherish the memories created, the friendships forged, and the dreams ignited. Here’s to many more exhilarating adventures on the slopes, as we continue to soar higher and carve our paths to greatness together!