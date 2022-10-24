Battleford RCMP investigates reports of armed individuals

Police are searching for several armed individuals believed to be involved in three separate incidents in the Battleford area over the weekend.

Around 8:45 p.m. the evening of Oct. 21, Battleford RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Mosquito First Nation. Investigation determined the driver, who was carrying a bag and a firearm, got out of the vehicle and walked westbound on foot.

According to police, there were no other occupants in the vehicle. Officers searched the area for the man, but did not locate him. He is described as wearing a red sweater and a red hat.

RCMP determined the same vehicle was potentially involved in a report of armed individuals in a truck in Maidstone and a flight from police in Lloydminster earlier the same day.

On Oct. 23 around 8:40 p.m., Battleford RCMP received a report that this male, along with six to eight other individuals, where in vehicles at a gas station on Mosquito First Nation. The vehicles are described as a newer-model white Dodge Ram four-door truck and a black Jeep Cherokee. The individuals were described as wearing white masks, possibly Halloween-style.

Officers immediately responded and are currently working to locate these vehicles and individuals.

Anyone who sees them or the Dodge Ram or Jeep Cherokee, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720. In an emergency, call 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.