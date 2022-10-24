Raiders forward Peekeekoot to pursue educational opportunities

The Prince Albert Raiders announced Thursday that forward Dallyn Peekeekoot has decided to leave the team and pursue educational opportunities.

Peekeekoot, a product of the Ahtahkakoop First Nation, was selected in the 10th round, 220th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 11 games this season, Peekeekoot has recorded two assists.

In 88 career games with the Raiders, Peekeekoot has posted 8 goals and 6 assists.

sports@paherald.sk.ca