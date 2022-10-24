Police issue over 4,500 tickets during Sept. Traffic Safety Spotlight

The results from September’s Traffic Safety Spotlight are in, and SGI would like to remind drivers of safe driving habits now that kids have returned to school.

A media release from SGI showed that police issues 4,887 tickets for various speeding offences in the month of September, including 195 tickets to drivers for speeding in school zones.

“Speeding tickets are extra costly,” reminds SGI. “20 km/h over the limit in a school zone results in a $310 ticket and three demerits.”

It’s extra important for drivers to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, says SGI. Ten drivers in school zones across the province also received $230 tickets for failing to do so.

Last month, law enforcement also reported 399 impaired driving offences, 435 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences, and 869 tickets for distracted driving, including 770 tickets for using a mobile device.

SGI and law enforcement are focusing on speeding in October. Traffic safety information can be found on SGI’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.