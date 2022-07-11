Battleford RCMP ask for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

Battleford RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that brandished a weapon at employees and stole multiple items from a North Battleford business on Sunday morning.

A media release from the RCMP states that the suspect went into a business on the 1700 block of 100 Street in North Battleford at 5:00 a.m. on July 10 and showed employees a weapon before leaving with stolen items.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Battleford RCMP at (306)446-1720 or report anonymously to Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).