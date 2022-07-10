“This is not how anyone wanted the search for Frank to end”; RCMP confirms missing 5-year-old found deceased.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. on July 9, Carrot River RCMP received a report that the body of 5-year-old Frank Young had been located in the river on the Red Earth Cree Nation.

Young was found near the area he was originally reported missing from on April 19.

According to the RCMP, there is no indication of suspicious circumstances at this time, but as he was just located, further investigative steps will be taken.

This includes working in partnership with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and an autopsy will take place.

“This is not how anyone wanted the search for Frank to end. Our deepest condolences are with Frank’s family, loved ones, and community who have been greatly impacted by this tragedy,” said Sgt. Richard Tonge, Carrot River RCMP Detachment Commander. “We would like to thank everyone within the community and beyond, who assisted in the search for Frank.”