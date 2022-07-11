Sask RCMP seizes large amount of drugs from vehicle on Trans-Canada Highway

Two Calgary men have been arrested following a traffic stop near Maple Creek, SK that resulted in the seizure of over 900 grams of methamphetamine.

Around 1 p.m. on July 6, officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit (RTU) were conducting patrols on Highway #1, west of Maple Creek. They observed an eastbound pickup truck with an obstructed license plate and proceeded to stop it.

After a further investigation, the vehicle was searched. The officers located and seized 954 grams of methamphetamine, 337 grams of cocaine, a small amount of cannabis and a sum of cash.

The two occupants in the truck were arrested.

Vasco Kalala, 33, and Emmany Kayembe, 25, both of Calgary, are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They will appear in Maple Creek Provincial Court on August 11.

“Investigation determined these drugs originated in Calgary and were destined for the Regina area,” says S/Sgt. Chad McLeod, a district commander with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS). “CTSS and RTU officers conduct patrols all over Saskatchewan. They are keeping our roads safe – but they’re often helping keep our communities safe too, because they are specially-trained to watch for signs of a travelling criminal.

“This is a significant drug seizure. Meth is often sold on the street at the “point” level, which is 0.1 grams. We’ve prevented more than 9,500 points, plus a significant amount of cocaine, from entering Regina – and potentially making its way to smaller communities.”