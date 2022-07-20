Back to Batoche to celebrate 50 years starting Thursday

Beginning on Thursday Métis people from across Western Canada will be showing their pride at Back to Batoche, which celebrates its 50th year in 2022.

The annual celebration of Métis culture returns on July 21 with events continuing each day until Sunday. Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) Economic Development and Tourism Minister Brent Digness is excited to be back celebrating the culture in person.

“Batoche is always about the salvation of Metis culture and heritage, and this year we are packed again with that heritage and culture,” he explained. “Even with the citizens who join, not necessarily in the events, but just as spectators in Metis dress, there are a lot of sashes being worn and beadwork of all sorts throughout the grounds. It’s just beautiful.”

Digness said they will also be celebrating the lives of those who they could not celebrate while the event was virtual.

“This year we are coming out of COVID and we lost quite a few loved ones this year because of it,” he explained. “Because of COVID, we weren’t able to celebrate their lives or (remember) the loss of their life, so this year in order to commemorate that we have got a memorial.

“It’s a special memorial that will contain those names of those lost during the pandemic and they will be buried at the graveyard following the Sunday precession. As well, we have got the veterans continuous fire that burns at the memorial. That is also going to be part to commemorate the citizens that have been lost.”

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is hosting a special memorial ceremony at the Batoche graveyard on Sunday, July 24th at 10:00 am. The names of loved ones we’ve lost in the past two years will be placed in a special urn and buried on-site to be honoured. Anyone who would like to offer someone’s name for inclusion can visit the COVID Urn Tent, where loved one’s names are being collected and placed in the urn.

The fact it is back in person is also special to Digness.

“It has opened our eyes to what it is like to be not socializing, and the Metis are very much social people,” he said. “Gathering has always been important for us. To be able to get back together again itself that is just excellent.”

The event is the 50th edition, but the event should have celebrated this in 2020 according to Digness.

“The 50th always commemorates a big stepping stone in everybody’s life. Batoche (has been) around since 1970. To have an event that is that well accepted and that well attended and to be building on all of the time, for it to be our 50th is actually remarkable,” he said.

The festival begins on Thursday but the opening ceremony featuring dignitaries from across the Metis nation will be on Friday at 5 p.m.

“The Main Stage we have all four days featuring Ivan Flett and dancers, so there is going to be lots of jigging throughout the event,” Digness said.

“Back to Batoche Idol is also back this year, the Elder’s Lodge will be opened. I would also like to make mention, Eastern Nation 3 has got a bison harvesting demonstration with a feast for the elders and guests to follow that. That’s going to be a wonderful thing to witness and to have maybe the opportunity to try some bison meat.”

Digness was at the site already on Wednesday. He said the Voyageur contest site was already ready to go.

“(We’re) looking forward to hopefully a lot of contestants coming out and trying their luck at being a voyageur,” he said

He also highlighted the slowpitch tournament returning to a full schedule for 2022. As well they have done work on the racetrack for the chuckwagon and chariot races.

“It’s been all revamped and shortened up to meet Alberta specifications and Saskatchewan specifications. We have a wide array of wagons this year as well as chariots. There is a lot that’s going on, and they have got a nice new track to race on,” Digness said.

For more information on the events visit backtobatochedays.ca or the toll free number is 1-844-222-8522.

“There is a daily shuttle service from Saskatoon and Prince Albert to the festival grounds this year. They can go on our website and that shows where the pickup spots are and the drop off spots will be,” he said.

