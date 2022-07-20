Charlie’s Angels Golf Tournament continues donation tradition to Prince Albert SPCA

Friends and family of Charlene “Charlie” Welch started the Charlie’s Angels Golf Tournament in 2013, and nearly 10 years later their fundraising efforts are still paying off.

Supporters gather at Mark’s 9 Golf Course each July, and donate the proceeds from the tournament to the Prince Albert SPCA because of Welch’s love for animals. Holly Abrey-Hare of Charlie’s Angels said 52 female golfers took part in the 2022 event on July 16, and they were able to donate $18,092 because of it on Tuesday.

“This is our ninth annual and we have done really well over the years,” Abrey-Hare said.

“We raise money without any corporate support. We talk to our friends, neighbours, colleagues, we have a few people like Mark’s Nine, it was Wendy’s (Wendy Elliot’s) idea nine years ago to honour our friend who passed away and we have been gaining speed. Even COVID couldn’t keep us down.”

Together, Welch’s friends and family have raised more than $10,000 every year and donated it in her memory. In total, they’ve raised more than $140,000 for the SPCA thanks to the event. The group even has their own plaque noting the donations at the SPCA.

“We are just $400 shy of $140,000,” Abrey-Hare said. “We will do it for one more year for sure and then we will have to reassess because we are getting older and we are wearing our people out. (We’ll see) if somebody else wants to come along and take it over, but we are pretty passionate.”

Welch passed away from cancer in July 2013. The idea initially came from Wendy Elliot, who was among the Angels for the photo.

“It’s just a group of women that loved Charlie and loved what she stood for,” Abrey-Hare said. “She was just passionate and compassionate. She was witty and she was outgoing and she was fun loving.”

Abrey-Hare added that hole sponsorship helped keep their costs reasonable, and that allows attendees to donate even more.

“I think people will spend a little extra because we keep our costs really low,” she said. “Everybody gets a prize. Everybody has lots of fun, and it was hot on Saturday .We had some caddies who endured the heat with us and they just do it for the love of helping out for a worthy cause, they don’t get to golf even so they are pretty impressive.”

Abrey-Hare thanked all of the sponsors and people and businesses who donated to the silent auction and Chinese auction. The Prince Albert SPCA also donated to the silent auction.

“We will just keep going one more year, one more tear for sure and then we will have to reassess,” Abrey-Hare said.

Along with the monetary donations they also donated several truckloads of gifts-in-kind.

Brent MacDonald the President of the SPCA is thankful for the donations each year.

“It’s actually fantastic for the veterinarian costs that we incur every other month,” he explained. “It’s phenomenal we are just shy of $140,000 year to date. They have been just fantastic. They bring food in and everything. All year long it goes on. It is just fantastic.”

